BTS’ Suga Plots First Solo Tour Around U.S. and Asia

BTS’ Suga has unveiled a string of tour dates for his first solo trek outside of the K-pop supergroup. The tour has no official title just yet but has been tagged under Suga’s own name, as well as his other stage persona, Agust D.

With the U.S. leg set to launch this spring, the tour will kick off with a pair of shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on April 26 and 27. Suga will then follow up with several performances in New Jersey, Illinois and California, with the U.S. run will closing in Oakland on May 16 and 17. Then the tour will hit Asia in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan (with those dates to be announced soon).

BTS Army Membership holders will have first access to tickets during a pre-sale on March 1, from 3 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time. The remaining tickets will be made available first during a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on March 2 and then a general sale on March 3. However, those ticket sales may be canceled if the shows sell out during the Army presale. See details on the Ticketmaster website.

This marks the first solo tour for a member of BTS. The seven-member band announced a temporary break last year with the aim of exploring solo opportunities, while others complete their mandatory military service. Like other members, Suga has previously released solo mixtapes, including a pair under his alter-ego Agust D. He has also tinkered with production work for other artists like Psy and his fellow bandmate Jung Kook.

Suga | Agust D Tour Dates:

Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates to be announced soon…