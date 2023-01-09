BTS‘ Jin Shares Video Message for Fans While He Completes Military Service: ’I’ll Be Back Soon’

BTS member Jin has shared a heartfelt video message dedicated to the global boyband’s fan ARMY. In the clip, which was recorded prior to his military enlistment, Jin encourages the group to stick with him while he completes his service.

According to a note Jin makes in the video, the message was filmed between takes for his role in the Korean variety show, “Running Man,” which was filmed around a month prior to his enlistment in December. With an earnest smile, he tells fans to wait for him as he’s expected to complete his mandatory service — expected to be 18 months — and says he hopes to release more video messages soon.

“Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message,” said Jin in the minute-long clip that appeared on their YouTube channel Bangtan TV on Monday.

He continued: “I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video.”

Jin (full name Kim Seok-jin) is the first member of the South Korean boyband to join the army service in a stint that began in December. Before he left, Jin shared his goodbyes online with a picture of himself sporting a heavily cropped haircut. He entered a military facility at Yeoncheon, near the frontier with North Korea.

Jin’s military time temporarily reduces BTS to six members while the band continues its hiatus. Since the band announced a break in mid-year they have already appeared together less frequently and several members have begun solo ventures. Among the last full-scale BTS performances was a mid-October concert in Busan which will be released in theaters starting Feb. 1.

Earlier in October, the band and their agency Hybe said that all the band members would enlist. It is now expected that the other group members will begin military service in turn. Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve 18-21 months in the military.

In the meantime, Jin released his solo single “Astronaut,” and other members have released their own solo projects, with the latest being RM. His “Indigo” album featured guests like Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart as his first solo top 10 effort.