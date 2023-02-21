BTS‘ Jimin Reveals First Solo Album ’Face’ to Arrive in March

BTS member Jimin has announced a new solo album called “Face,” which is due for release on March 24 via Big Hit Music.

News of Jimin’s first full-length solo project arrived in a short video clip that revealed the name of the record, which according to a news release, is in reference to “Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next steps.”

The announcement also said special fan activities would be happening throughout the album’s release week. The pre-order date for the collection begins at 9 p.m. ET. on Feb. 22.

The album was first teased by Jimin earlier this month during a Weverse live broadcast. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time,” he said, according to a report by Soompi. “I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Jimin previously collaborated with BigBang member Taeyang for the track “Vibe,” which marked Jimin’s first official release since BTS announced that they were going to take a break from group releases to allow the K-pop singers time to focus on solo ventures. Jimin has previously sung solo on the songs “Lie” and “Serendipity,” as well as the song “With You’” from the soundtrack to the TvN drama “Our Blues.”

Members RM and j-hope are the latest to have already rolled out full-length solo albums, while Jin released “The Astronaut” with Coldplay, and Jungkook teamed with Charlie Puth on the song “Left and Right” and shared “Dreamers” during the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Meanwhile, Suga was the first to announce a solo trek that will kick off in the U.S. and Asia starting at the end of April.