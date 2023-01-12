BTS and Samsonite Launch ‘Butter’ Luggage Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS Army, get ready to travel in style. Samsonite has just launched a brand new limited-edition collection inspired by the K-Pop group’s hit single “Butter.”

The lineup of travel accessories is part of the brand’s Red Collection, which includes luggage, a backpack, mini crossbody bag, pouch bag, expandable bag and a three-piece luggage tag set — all available in light yellow hues and designed with images of melting butter referencing the band’s album art.

The most innovative aspect of the luggage lineup is a DIY customization kit that allows customers to personalize their suitcases by interchanging components such as the logo plate, luggage handle and wheel caps. The collection saw huge success upon its initial release in Asia, and is now available to shop in the U.S and Canada starting today.

BTS’s 2021 single “Butter” became the second song from the boy band to join the Spotify Billions Club, meaning it surpassed a billion streams on the platform. The chart-topping single has inspired more than a few collaborations since its release, including a popular Casetify “Butter” collection.

BTS made headlines last year when they announced that they would be taking an unexpected hiatus from music. The announcement was made just days after the group released the anthology album “Proof,” a three-CD collection that features songs from throughout the band’s discography.

While BTS is unlikely to release new music any time soon, you can still show off your love of the group with Samsonite’s new “BTS Butter” luggage collection. Shop the entire limited-edition lineup here, and shop through some of the best pieces below:

Carry-On Expandable Spinner

Courtesy of Samsonite

This hardshell carry-on, which features a “melting butter” design on the front, is made with polycarbonate for lightness and durability, featuring ball-bearing double wheels that eliminate frictional resistance and enhance smoothness. The wheel caps are designed with the BTS logo, which can be customized with an enclosed tool kit.

BTS Butter & Samsonite Red Carry-On Expandable Spinner $220 Buy Now

3-in-1 Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Samsonite

BTS-ify your luggage through this customization kit, which comes with the BTS logo, a melting butter icon and seven other “Butter”-inspired graphics that you can use to upgrade your traveling accessories.

BTS Butter & Samsonite Red 3-in-1 Luggage Tag $45 Buy Now

Medium Backpack

Courtesy of Samsonite

This versatile daily backpack features a carabiner attached to the D-ring on the front panel for enhanced practicality, with comfort prioritized through fully adjustable shoulder straps with padding. Storage includes two side pockets and an interior laptop pocket.

BTS Butter & Samsonite Red Medium Backpack $160 Buy Now