BTS to Release Book ‘Beyond the Story,’ Already Topping Bestseller Lists

A long-awaited oral history about BTS is finally here — and like all announcements made in relation to the mega-popular K-pop group, it comes after days of speculation from the group’s most ardent fans.

The book “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” which became available to pre-order on Amazon this week, was first posted to the retailer without an official title, author or synopsis, but rumors began to swirl when fans noticed that its original slated release date was the same as a nonfiction title about a celebrity that Flatiron Books announced earlier this year. Even without a title, the speculation caused the mystery book to top bestseller lists, fueled by rumors that the book was about Taylor Swift, which was quickly reported to not be true.

The mystery was solved on Thursday afternoon when Flatiron officially announced “Beyond the Story,” written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group, which will detail the rapid rise of the K-pop band. It will be published in South Korea by Big Hit Music. Flatiron’s English translation, led by Anton Hur, will be 544 pages and contain exclusive photographs.

The blockbuster memoir comes as BTS’ influence only continues to expand. This year, the group’s seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — made a visit to the White House to speak on the rise of Asian American hate crimes in the U.S. After releasing nine albums, six EPs and becoming the first K-pop group to earn a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album chart, BTS announced they would be taking time away from the group to pursue solo projects. Afterward, it was confirmed that the group’s members would enlist in South Korea’s military as required by law.

While fans wait for new music, they can continue to support the group by pre-ordering the upcoming book. The BTS Army has no doubt already started ordering in droves.

‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’