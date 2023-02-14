Bruce Springsteen Adds 18 Cities to 2023 U.S. Tour, From East Coast Stadiums to the Forum in L.A.

At last, Bruce Springsteen fans can let go over their angst over whether the performer will reach Los Angeles and many other areas left off the first leg of his U.S. tour this year… and move on to the angst of the difficulty of getting tickets. The fact that some of the added gigs are in stadiums instead of arenas may ameliorate at least some of those concerns, though.

The second leg of the North American tour begins August 9 with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and ends at the close of fall back indoors with shows at L.A.’s Forum on Dec. 4 and 6 and San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 8. Altogether, these additions add up to 22 gigs in 18 cities, with Philadelphia, East Rutherford, NJ, Toronto and L.A. being the four cities that are getting two-night stands — although wide-open holes in the calendar surely allow for additions as these dates sell out.

Tickets will go on sale on a staggered basis over the next two weeks. The first of the shows, in Chicago, goes on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Others follow next week and the week after. (See the listings below for full on-sale times.) All the dates are using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, except for the opening two cities, Chicago and Philadelphia, which are being sold directly by the stadiums.

The tour began Feb. 1 in Tampa, with what was the first gig in North America by Springsteen with the E in seven years.

The added dates for summer and fall and their on-sale dates:

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET



August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT