Britney Spears to Join Will.I.Am on New Single ‘Mind Your Business’

Britney Spears and Will.I.Am will reunite on an upcoming single, the Black Eyed Peas member confirmed via social media on Monday.

Will.I.Am shared the news — which had been rumored in previous weeks — in a video teaser that was posted to his social media with the caption reading “Uh Oh!!!” In the seconds-long clip, the artists’ taglines are heard: “You are now, now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney, bitch,” while Spears is heard singing what is presumably the song’s chorus, “Mind your business, bitch.”

The teaser ends with the announcement that the single arrives tomorrow and Will.I.Am also included the hashtag “MindyourBusiness.”

This is the duo’s fourth time working together as they first collaborated on “Big Fat Bass,” a 2011 release that appeared on Spears’ “Femme Fatale” album. They later released “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from Will.I.Am’s “Willpower” record. The song’s matching music video gave Spears her first entry into the prestigious Billion Views Club. Will.i.am also executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, “Britney Jean.”

This track will be Spears’ first release since she joined Elton John for “Hold Me Closer,” a remix of his classic hit “Tiny Dancer.” The track granted Spears her first appearance on the Billboard charts after nearly a decade away.

News of the new single comes on the heels of Spears setting a date and revealing the title of her upcoming, much-buzzed-about memoir “The Woman in Me.” Spears’ book is slated for release on Oct. 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The book is said to tell Spears’ story “on her own terms, at last,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Though the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, the conservatorship remained in place. Rumors spread among fans that the pop star was being held in the conservatorship against her will, spawning the “#FreeBritney” movement. In the summer of 2021, Spears told a judge that her conservators forced her to work. Spears later offered public testimony on her conservatorship for the first time. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”