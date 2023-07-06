Britney Spears Files Police Report After Being Smacked in Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Security Team

Britney Spears knows a thing or two about being bombarded by fans, but a fan-girl moment for the pop star herself went terribly wrong when she was allegedly smacked in the face after trying to snag a picture with NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada, after she was allegedly assaulted by a member of Wembanyama’s security team who backhanded her in the face when she asked to take a picture with the basketball player.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” Spears posted on social media on Thursday, writing that she recognized Wembanyama in her hotel lobby and saw him at a Las Vegas restaurant where she was eating dinner, and “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.” Spears says that the basketball player’s security “backhanded me in the face without looking back…nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Spears added, “I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

In response to Variety‘s request for comment, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a battery investigation and confirmed that a police report was filed, but would not confirm the identities of the parties involved.

“On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation,” a spokesperson from the police department told Variety. “The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.”

Sharing her story on social media, Spears explained, “It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

In an interview on Thursday, Wembanyama addressed the incident, saying that he “didn’t see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, ‘Don’t stop’… But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind — and so I just know the security pushed her away.” The player was unable to describe with what force security pushed Spears away because, he says, he didn’t stop to see what was happening. He also added that he didn’t know the woman was Spears until “a couple hours later.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Catch restaurant in the Aria hotel in Las Vegas where Spears was dining with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others, according to TMZ, which first reported on the incident. As Spears entered the restaurant, she noticed the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama and went over to ask to take a photo with the San Antonio Spurs superstar. When Spears approached the basketball player, the director of team security for the Spurs allegedly backhanded her. TMZ reports that Wembanyama’s security came over to Spears’ table afterword and told her he did not know who she was when he allegedly slapped her, and apologized, saying, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

In her social media post, Spears says she has not heard directly from Wembanyama, his security or the team. “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will,” the pop star wrote.

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect,” Spears continued. “Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors… I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

Spears’ husband, Asghari, who was with her during the alleged incident also posted on his social media, sharing, “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women.”

Variety has reached out to Spears’ attorney, who did not immediately respond for comment.