Britney Spears Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy After Police Called to Her House: I Felt ‘Gaslit and Bullied’

Britney Spears is once again asking for fans and the public to respect her privacy, after the police were called to her house following the singer’s deactivation of her Instagram account.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

Per TMZ, Spears posted an Instagram video dancing and saying, “I changed my name to River Red.” The singer then deleted her account, prompting concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. According to Spears, “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Spears’ statement continues, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

For over 13 years, Spears was under an involuntary conservatorship run by her father, which was terminated in late 2021 after a lengthy legal battle. In a 22-minute audio message posted to YouTube in August 2022, Spears provided an in-depth look at her side of the story, making bombshell claims against her family.

“It was pure abuse,” she said of the conservatorship. “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it.” Speaking about her father, Spears said, “He loved to control everything I did.”