Britney Spears Set to Release Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ in October

Britney Spears has set a date and revealed the title for her upcoming, much buzzed-about memoir.

Titled “The Woman in Me,” Spears book is slated for release on Oct. 24, according to People, who first reported the news.

“The Woman in Me” will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated. At the time, a source close to Spears told Variety that the book is said to provide the pop star’s accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

When Simon & Schuster landed the rights to Spears’ book last year after a bidding war that involved multiple publishers, deal terms were not revealed, but an individual familiar with Spears told Variety the deal is “record-breaking.” Reports, at the time, said that the agreement is worth as much as $15 million.

Spears regularly engages with her fans on social media, but she has not told her full story after being released from her 13-year conservatorship, which captivated the world.

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Though the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, the conservatorship remained in place. Rumors spread among fans that the pop star was being held in the conservatorship against her will, spawning the “#FreeBritney” movement. In the summer of 2021, Spears told a judge that her conservators forced her to work. Spears later offered public testimony on her conservatorship for the first time. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”

Aside from testimony at her court dates, the most insight into her conservatorship that Spears has given her fans was last summer in a 22-minute audio message where she gave her side of the story, making bombshell claims against her family. “They literally killed me,” she said. “They threw me away. That’s what I felt — I felt like my family threw me away.”

Writing a book isn’t the only project in Spears’ recent world. After her conservatorship was terminated, she collaborated with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” a reimagined duet of his classic “Tiny Dancer,” released in August 2022, which marked her first new music in six years. The song debuted at No.1 on the Billboard dance and electronic chart, becaming Spears’ 14th top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100, bringing the pop star into rare territory as only the 12th artist to have top-ten achievements across four decades. Spears’ last full-length studio album was released in 2016 with “Glory.”

Spears is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Breaking out on “The Mickey Mouse Club” as a young girl, she went on to become one of the most successful superstars in music history, first with “Baby One More Time,” which was released in 1998 and turned the then 16-year-old Spears into an international pop icon. Having lived most of her life in the public eye, Spears will have much to say about her highly-documented life, even long before her conservatorship.

In the audio message that Spears shared last year, she said she has had many high-profile interview offers, from the likes of Oprah and others, but decided it is best to share her story herself. “I’ve had tons of opportunities… but I’m here to open myself to others and shed a light on it.”

Now, in her memoir, she will be shedding all of the light in her own works.