Britney Spears Blasts Reports About Intervention: ‘It Makes Me Sick to My Stomach It’s Even Legal for People to Make Up Stories I Almost Died’

Britney Spears has taken to her social media to respond to tabloid reports that surfaced on Thursday, stating her inner circle had attempted to stage an intervention over concerns of her wellbeing.

TMZ published a report on Thursday morning that said Spears’ family and friends planned an intervention over “dire” problems regarding her “mental health and substance abuse” with the tabloid publication citing a source “in regular contact with Britney” who they quoted as saying, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.”

The piece cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge” in reporting that “people around Britney have become alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior” and that she is “flying off the handle.” TMZ also claimed the singer is taking “meds that hype her up,” but is not taking “medications that stabilize her.” The piece said the singer’s manager rented a house in L.A., and the plan was to take Spears to the house earlier this week where she would meet her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors who would attempt to help her. The report said Spears’ father, mother and sons, with whom she has been publicly battling, were not involved with the plan. TMZ also claimed that the pop star agreed to meet with a doctor this week and it “went well.”

Shortly after the TMZ report, People, Page Six and E! Online published similar reports regarding an intervention, also citing anonymous sources.

Variety previously reached out to a representative for Spears on Thursday, who did not respond for comment in regards to the various reports.

Now, Spears is taking matters into her own hands, posting on her Instagram to slam the reports.

Alongside an image of a quote that reads, “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency,” Spears published a caption saying, “Enough is enough.”

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” her caption says. “I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”

Spears was under a court-ordered conservatorship for 13 years, which was terminated in November 2021. Her father, Jamie Spears, was the main conservator, overseeing the finances and essentially every aspect of his adult daughter’s life. He has been accused of financial mismanagement and abusing his role during the conservatorship, which he has denied — though the court battle regarding legal fees still persists.

During recent hearings, matters have become contentious regarding Spears’ personal wellbeing. In January 2022, her father’s attorney requested to unseal all records from the duration of the conservatorship to which Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called “offensive” and “highly inappropriate.” At the time, Rosengart told the judge, “We don’t think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records.”