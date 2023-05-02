Brent Faiyaz Unveils 2023 Tour Dates and Video, Strikes Partnership With UnitedMasters

Fast-rising R&B star Brent Faiyaz has struck a wide-ranging partnership with Steve Stoute’s company UnitedMasters that spans a recording partnership and a creative agency.

UnitedMasters CEO and founder Steve Stoute says, “Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him. It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

To celebrate the news, Faiyaz also reveals the dates and details for his 2023 worldwide headline tour, “F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland.” It kicks off on July 16 in Landover, MD at Broccoli City Festival, and visits major markets worldwide including Chicago, New York, Toronto, Miami, Atlanta, Milan, and Paris before coming to an end on November 20 in London, UK at Eventim Apollo.

See the full tour itinerary below.

Additionally, he just shared the music video for his infectious song “Rolling Stone,” from his 2022 album “Wasteland,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

TOUR DATES:

7/16 Landover, MD Broccoli City Festival

7/25 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

7/28 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

8/1 Toronto, ON History

8/6 New York, NY Central Park Summerstage

8/9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/12 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

8/16 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

8/19 Sacramento, CA Sol Blume

8/22 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

8/23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

8/24 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

8/31 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

9/1 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

9/3 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theater

9/15 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

10/16 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

10/21 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

10/23 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

10/25 London, UK Eventim Apollo

11/1 Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg

11/3 Stockholm, Sweden Banankompaniet

11/5 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

11/8 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

11/10 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

11/12 Milan, Italy Fabrique

11/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

11/17 Cologne, Germany Palladium

11/19 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

11/20 London, UK Eventim Apollo