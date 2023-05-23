Music Industry Moves: NMPA to Honor Brandi Carlile as Songwriter Icon; Terrace Martin and BMG Partner Up for Jazz Album Series

Brandi Carlile will be honored with the Songwriter Icon award by the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) as part of the organization’s annual meeting at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on June 14.

“Brandi Carlile is in a class of her own,” said NMPA President and CEO David Israelite in a statement. “A critical success who has become a cultural and commercial force, she consistently has delivered stunning lyrics and vocals that cut to the heart of the human experience. We are thrilled to celebrate what she has given and continues to give to the craft of songwriting.”

The first-ever NMPA Non-Performing Songwriter Icon award will be presented to country hitmaker Ashley Gorley and RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier will be presented with the NMPA Industry Legacy award. Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl will deliver a keynote conversation on the “value of music and the ever-evolving opportunities for songwriters, artists, and creators” in the context of streaming and artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the evening will feature surprise tribute performances and an impactful lawmaker will be presented with the NMPA President’s award which this year will go to Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) for his leadership on the Music Modernization Act and CASE Act.

The evening will also include a State of the Industry address that will examine the new streaming rates which recently went into effect.

+ Terrace Martin — the Grammy-nominated musician and producer known for his collaborations with chart-topping acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott — has entered a new global recordings agreement with BMG for the launch of a multi-album jazz series with his record label Sounds of Crenshaw. The first project in a six-album deal is scheduled for release this summer, with new music expected soon.

“Terrace is an extremely talented, influential, and highly respected creator and protector of the Culture,” said Tim Reid, BMG senior VP of repertoire and marketing. “There is an authenticity and attention to detail in his creative approach that is undeniable. With Terrace at the helm, Sounds Of Crenshaw is the future of Jazz.”

(L-R) BMG’s Thomas Scherer and Raj Jadeja, Terrace Martin, BMG’s Dan Gill and Tim Reid (Courtesy of Samantha Whitehead) Samantha J Photography

+ The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective (BMC) and Amazon Music selected Joseph Michael Abiakam (Norfolk State University), Langston Jackson (Hampton University), Kennedi Amari Johnson (Clark Atlanta University), Courtney Roberts (Texas Southern University), and Caleb Wilkerson (Florida A&M University), as the recipients of the “Your Future Is Now” scholarship.

The music-industry-focused award is offered to students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and gives students the chance to receive $10,000 for the 2023/2024 school year with the opportunity to be part of a program with Amazon Music and Recording Academy department leads.

“We are immensely proud to collaborate with Amazon Music in renewing this exceptional scholarship program for the third consecutive year,” said Ryan Butler, VP of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Recording Academy. “The imperative of Black representation in the music industry cannot be overstated, and this scholarship is a tangible manifestation of our unwavering commitment to promoting the aspirations of future Black music leaders. We are delighted to provide Joseph, Langston, Kennedi, Courtney, and Caleb with this life-changing opportunity as they pursue their ambitions and contribute to the advancement of Black music.”

In addition, as part of “Your Future Is Now,” Amazon Music, The Same House and the Recording Academy are coming together to host the “Your Future is Now” business development seminar for select members of the 2023 graduating class of Morris Brown College taking place on June 17. Facilitators at the event will include Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter President Justin Henderson and Frankie Yaptinchay of Amazon Music.

For more information on the Black Music Collective and the “Your Future Is Now” scholarship, visit here.

+ Godmode has signed singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine to a new management deal. The pop singer recently signed with RCA Records in April and just completed a sold-out North American tour, represented by CAA for booking.

The management company and label also represent Channel Tres, SG Lewis, and JPEGMAFIA with a built-in publishing arm in partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Group.

+ Rostrum Records has appointed Edith Bo as their new head of A&R, responsible for setting and overseeing the overall direction of A&R strategy, including scouting and signing new artists. She will additionally helm branding partnerships and will be working closely with Rostrum’s marketing team while reporting to Rostrum Records President, Erika Montes.

“Edith is a rockstar A&R executive with deep relationships throughout the industry from artists, managers and labels alike,” said Montes. “I’ve long admired her work over the years and am excited to finally work together as she becomes the latest addition to Rostrum’s growing team.”

Bo joins Rostrum from SoundCloud where she spearheaded their first songwriter initiative called “Unsung Heroes,” as well as publishing and sync partnerships. Prior to SoundCloud, Bo served in artist management and A&R at Roc Nation, where her clients included Big Sean, Mustard, Hit-Boy and Santigold.

+ AI company Endel is partnering with Universal Music Group to create “AI-powered, artist-driven functional music designed to support listener wellness,” per the press release. Through this partnership, Endel will help UMG artists reimagine their catalogs by generating new versions of their songs geared for sleep, study, relaxation, or focus.

Artists from Republic and Interscope have already signed on to participate with the first releases expected to debut within the next few months. Endel had previously worked with Republic Records’ artist James Blake, who released “Wind Down” with Endel in May 2022.

In making the announcement, Michael Nash, UMG’s executive VP and chief digital officer said: “At UMG, we believe in the incredible potential of ethical AI as a tool to support and enhance the creativity of our artists, labels and songwriters, something that Endel has harnessed with impressive ingenuity and scientific innovation. We are excited to work together and utilize their patented AI technology to create new music soundscapes – anchored in our artist-centric philosophy – that are designed to enhance audience wellness, powered by AI that respects artists’ rights in its development.”