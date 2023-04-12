Brad Paisley Visits Kyiv With Delegation of U.S. Senators, Sings Ukrainian-Language Folk Song

Country star Brad Paisley visited Ukraine with a bipartisan delegation of centrist U.S. senators and sang in front of destroyed Russian military equipment in Kyiv’s Mikhailovsky Square, and on a nearby sidewalk. He performed solo acoustic versions of his own recent Ukraine-themed single “Same Here” as well as well as a Ukrainian-language folk song.

Paisley was part of the trip undertaken by Democratic senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, all of whom attended a news conference in the square.

“I’ll bet you’ve never heard Brad Paisley sing in Ukrainian,” tweeted former presidential advisor Igor Novikov, posting video of the singer performing in the rain as reporters looked on.

I bet you've never heard Brad Paisley sing in Ukrainian 😉🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/lVwpuF22JQ — Igor Novikov (@igornovikov) April 12, 2023

Paisley was also photographed meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who appeared as a (spoken-word) guest on Paisley’s “Same Here” recording. The singer has been an ambassador for Ukraine’s United24 fundraising campaign.

During their visit with the president, Manchin and Paisley — who also hails from West Virginia — presented the leader with a University of West Virginia ballcap.

Sen. Joe Manchin, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and country singer Brad Paisley as the leader accepts a University of West Virginia cap

“it was my pleasure to travel with West Virginian and UNITED24 Ambassador, Brad Paisley, and witness his performance that truly lifted the spirits of everyone present,” Manchin said in a statement. “The level of patriotism, professionalism and sheer endurance of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority.”

.@BradPaisley previewed a song he wrote for Ukraine 🇺🇦 “Same Here.” He played in the rain, unplugged with no guitar strap. (How did he keep the guitar from slipping?) pic.twitter.com/sD9Qt2b3z8 — Mike Tobin (@MikeTobinFox) April 12, 2023

Underscoring the sharp divisions between Republicans who are hawks and doves on support for Ukraine in Russia’s attempted invasion, Paisley has taken heat from some conservatives since releasing his song with Zelensky, who has been painted as a villain by a number of right-wing talk show hosts. His trip to the embattled country made it clear he’s not being swayed by any resistance he’s encountered in his support.

(L to R) U.S. senators Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, U.S. country star Brad Paisley and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia attend a news conference in front of destroyed Russian military equipment at the Mikhailovsky Square in Kyiv on April 12, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images