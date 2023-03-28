Boygenius Sets Summer Tour Dates, With Carly Rae Jepsen Among Openers

The all-star trio Boygenius has set 14 headlining dates for this summer, on top of festival gigs that include Coachella appearances and concerts under the Re:SET banner that’d previously been announced for the group.

Opening acts for the 14 newly set dates include Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Illuminati Hotties, Bartees Strange and Claud.

The shows include gigs at two of the nation’s most iconic outdoor venues — Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, on Aug. 5, and the Gorge in Washington state, on July 29 — along with al fresco appearances in Phoenix, Houston, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Toronto, Vancouver, Asheville, Wilmington, Bend, Bonner and Boise.

The added concerts are all outdoors and in the months of June, July and August — with one exception. Early April will bring the one indoor show on the expanded lineup: a Southern California gig April 12 at the Fox Theatre in Pomona, a warmup gig for their nearby appearances at the Coachella festival on April 15 and 22.

The public on-sale for these shows is Friday at noon local time.

The members of Boygenius are Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, all acclaimed solo artists in their own right. The trio is releasing its first full-length album, titled “The Record,” on Interscope this Friday, the long-awaited follow-up to an independently released EP that came out in 2018.

Prior to this announcement, most of what Boygenius had on its touring schedule was spending each weekend in June headlining shows as part of the traveling Re:SET Concert Series, where the band’s shows will be opened by Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange. Some of the newly added June shows are being fit in on weekdays between those previously announced weekend gigs.

The list of newly added shows:

April 12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

June 13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

July 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater % =

July 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

Previously announced:

April 15 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 – San Diego, CA – Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 9 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 – New Orleans, LA – City Park !

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Central Park !

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 – Chicago, IL – Riis Park !

June 25 – Nashville, TN – Centennial Park !