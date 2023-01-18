Boygenius, Supergroup With Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Releases Three-Track Preview of First Full Album

Rumors of a Boygenius resurrection — and first actual full album from the much-vaunted supergroup — have not been exaggerated. The trio, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, confirmed Wednesday that their first release through Interscope, an album titled “The Record,” will be out March 31, just a couple of weeks prior to an already-announced appearance at Coachella.

Fans of any or all of the three won’t have to wait to sample the album, as a three-song teaser incuding the songs “$20″ (written and sung by Baker), “Emily I’m Sorry” (Bridgers) and “True Blue” (Dacus) was released concurrent with the announcement to digital services.

“The Record” is self-produced by the trio and was cut at Rick Rubin’s Malibu studio, Shangri-La.

The three previously assembled to release an independent EP in 2018 and subsequently released a demos EP two years later. The group had mostly remained dormant since then but reconvened for a benefit concert appearance last year.

The resumption has been in the planning, or at least in the wishing, for a while. Rolling Stone, which has an upcoming cover story on the band, reports that Bridgers sent her bandmates her demo of the song “Emily I’m Sorry” soon after her last album, 2020’s “Punisher,” was released, asking, “Can we be a band again?”

Hear the three new tracks here:

No live dates have been announced for Boygenius beyond the group’s Coachella appearances on April 15 and 22. The only thing that can be sussed for certain after that, without further clues from the band, is that the three won’t be going out together during the month of May. That’s a given because Bridgers will be opening for Taylor Swift on her stadium tour for all dates between May 5-28.

The “Record” track list: