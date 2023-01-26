Boygenius Reveals Kristen Stewart Will Direct Three of the Group’s Upcoming Music Videos

One week ago, Boygenius — the indie-rock “supergroup” consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — announced the impending arrival of their highly-anticipated debut full-length, “The Record,” set for release on Interscope Records March 31.

With no advance warning, last week a three-song teaser dropped, along with the reveal of the album’s 12-song tracklist in a Rolling Stone article that is shaping up to be the gift that keeps on giving. On Thursday, the publication released a string of outtakes from their conversations with the band, including the revelation that Kristen Stewart has been tapped to direct at least three of their upcoming music videos.

No further details were provided, and the status of the group’s friendship with Stewart is not well-known, however, Bridgers once famously tweeted, “I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday.” That same day, Bridgers released “Kyoto,” the hit single from her 2020 record of the same name.

I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 10, 2020

Along with the directorial reveal, the band also said revealed who they would like to have as their fourth member, listing Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker and Mitski. “Those two writers keep me up at night about what is good and right in the world and art,” said Bridgers.

They also shared that it was Bright Eyes’ Mike Mogis who was the first to suggest that the three get together and play in 2018. “Out of all people, he probably said it first and was the least annoying,” Dacus said. “It was coming from a music perspective, and not a marketing perspective.”

Although Boygenius is scheduled to play Coachella on April 15 and 22, no additional live dates have been announced likely due to Bridgers’ opening stint between May 5-28 for Taylor Swift’s massive “Eras” stadium tour.