Boygenius Announce Fall Tour Dates

Fresh off a summer concert run headlining Re:Set Concert Series and more, Boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — have announced further touring dates for the fall in support of their debut full-length album “The Record.” Kicking off in September in Boston, the band will make stops in New Haven and Philadelphia before two final performances at venues Madison Square Garden and a special Halloween event at Hollywood Bowl.

Support comes from Muna, Samia, and Palehound and a special Halloween event with 100 Gecs and special guest, Sloppy Jane (for whom Bridgers used to play bass — a guest appearance seems inevitable).

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show before the general public beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. PT. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

In our review of “The Album” earlier this year, Variety’s Chris Willman wrote: “It’d be an insult to these artists’ solo records to say that the whole of Boygenius is greater than the sum of its parts, but the new album feels like you could play it a hundred times and still enjoy decoding how their voices and personas diverge and recombine in ways that are distinctly separate and alchemistic at the same time. Even the presence here of a cheeky song called “Satanist” won’t stop you from considering the holiness of a solid super-trinity.”

TOUR DATES

September 25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !

September 28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~

October 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with Palehound

~ with Samia

= with MUNA