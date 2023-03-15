Bobby Caldwell, the soulful singer-songwriter behind the 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do for Love,” has died after a long illness. He was 71.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, announced the news on Bobby’s Twitter, writing, “Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been “floxed,” it took his health over the last six years and two months. Rest with God, my Love.”

Floxing occurs in the body due to mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress caused by an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

More to come…