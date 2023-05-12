Blake Shelton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Arrives as ‘The Voice’ Tenure Ends; Colleagues Will ‘Miss the Constant Laughter the Most’

As Blake Shelton prepares to exit “The Voice” after a dozen years and 23 seasons, the impact of the country singer’s enduring, anchoring presence as the NBC music competition series’ longest-running coach is already being keenly felt by his creative colleagues.

“From the start, Blake was kind, down to earth and funny,” says the series’ showrunner and executive producer Audrey Morrissey, who, like Shelton, has been with the series since its inception. “He’s the type of person that makes sure to have fun every day and makes sure those around him laugh as well.”

Shelton’s affable, easygoing and supportive approach has been felt far beyond what makes it to air, Morrissey adds. “He takes a real interest in people — whether it be his team or the crew,” she says. “This was apparent from Season 1, where after the season was over, he helped out two of his team members. For one, he paid for an apartment so they could 100% pursue music, and for the other, he bought them a car so they could get to writing sessions, etc. Most people know him for his humor, but I know him for his heart as well.”

But Shelton’s infectious sense of play will indeed leave a hard hole to fill in his absence, Morrissey admits. “I will miss the constant laughs the most. His silly, sweet humor disarms everyone,” she says. “Blake is possibly the funniest person to be around. His quick wit and playfulness is infectious and make long days on our set fly by!”

Shelton’s fellow coach Chance the Rapper, now in his freshman season, tells Variety it’s been a treat for him to go head-to-head against the series’ most seasoned music superstars. “Blake has strong instincts for honing talent, and it’s been a lot of fun competing against him this season,” the artist says. “Getting to work with one of the original coaches of ‘The Voice’ during my first season is an experience that I’ll hold onto for a long time.”

Kelly Clarkson, Shelton’s longtime friend and favorite playful-sparring partner among his fellow coaches, previously admitted that she had mixed feeling seeing him make his exit. “I have mixed feelings. I love him, but I get it. He’s been doing it for so long, and I get it that it’s time, you want to move on, or do something different,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I hate it,” the show’s host, Carson Daly, told the “Today” show. “He and I obviously developed a great friendship at ‘The Voice.’ We’re lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He’s got business things, we’ve got another show, ‘Barmageddon,’ that we did together. So there’s a lot going on for him.”