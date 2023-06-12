Blackpink’s Jennie in Recovery After Leaving Concert Mid-Song Due to ‘Deteriorating Condition’

Blackpink member Jennie was forced to exit the stage during the group’s “Born Pink” tour stop in Australia due to what YG Entertainment has described in a statement as “her deteriorating condition.” The agency’s note was issued on the same day of the show (June 11) and included an apology to fans on behalf of Jennie, along with the hopeful remark that she would recover as soon as possible.

“Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” the entertainment agency stated on the fan platform on WeVerse. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.”

In fan-captured videos of the event, Jennie can be seen dancing alongside bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo as they sang “Lovesick Girls.” Suddenly, the singer and “Idol” actor stops and quickly turns around and walks down a set of steps to exit the stage.

The statement additionally claimed Jennie had expressed a “strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end,” but was advised by medical professionals to not continue. “We immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” YG shared.

Blackpink has been on tour since October of last year and is slated to close the worldwide trek in Auckland later this month. In between, they will host two back-to-back sold-out shows in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena Friday on June 16 and 17.

Jennie is also fresh off an eventful Cannes appearance for her role in Sam Levinson’s new HBO show “The Idol,” which features the K-pop singer making her acting debut alongside Lily Rose-Depp, the Weeknd, Troye Sivan and many others. On the same day as her abrupt exit from the concert, “The Idol” premiered its second episode, titled “Double Fantasy,” which saw the expansion of Jennie’s role as a supporting character. Read Variety‘s recap of the new episode’s most controversial moments here.