Billy Strings and Willie Nelson Commit to Going ‘California Sober’ in Duet Released for Willie’s Birthday

What’s 420 divided by 90? While you ponder that, take in the news that, on the eve of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday, he and Billy Strings have released their own birthday present to the world — a surprise collaboration called “California Sober,” which, as you might be able to guess from the title, celebrates weed as its own form of moderation.

It’s the first song to come out under Strings’ new deal with Reprise Records, after a long run with Rounder.

The music video portrays the two collaborators and band members recording their parts individually, although a framing device has Strings getting on a bus — presumably Nelson’s — that is emitting a prolific amount of smoke by the time he exits at the end. Strings, a young neo-bluegrass picker who now sells out shows across the country, is seen with a joint hanging out of his mouth as he pulls off one of the acoustic solos he’s famous for, while wearing a shirt that rhymes “doobie” with “Scooby.” Nelson is not so demonstrative in his choice of cannabis, having reportedly given up smoking for edibles and other lung-protecting variations some years back.

The song, written by William Apostol, Aaron Allen and Jon Weisberger, is from the point of view of someone who’s grown into a mature adulthood and given up just about all vices in life — except for cannabis, which doesn’t count, rated against less mellowing drugs or alcohol.

“Well I used to like to ramble with my good-time friends and neighbors / Now I find I’d rather lie awake in bed,” sings Strings at the outset. “And I don’t get to acting mean when I keep my buzzes clean / And keep the hard stuff and the whiskey from my head… / I can’t stay out and party like I did back in the day / So I’m California sober as they say.”

Though Nelson did not co-write the song, these words would fit with what he’s said about marijuana in the past, and how in his view taking it up saved him from becoming a mean drunk.

Nelson fans will instantly recognize longtime band member Mickey Raphael joining in on harmonica. Other players include Billy Failing on banjo, Royal Masat on bass, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Shannon Forest on snare and Doug Jerrigan on pedal steel.

Fans of either artist may be hoping to hear the song premiered live this weekend, as Strings is on the bill for the two-night birthday celebration of Nelson at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday and Sunday.

The Bowl appearance in L.A. is Strings’ last stop before he picks up touring with a sold-out two-night stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre May 11-12. His touring dance card is on the full side all the way through a three-night stand scheduled for New Orleans Dec. 29-31. He soon will return to L.A. with a sold-out night at the Greek May 19.