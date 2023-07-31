Billie Eilish Partners With Reverb to Plot Solar-Powered Headlining Set at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish’s headlining set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3 will be partially solar-powered by intelligent, zero-emission battery systems.

The sustainability project, one of the young singer’s many efforts to combat climate change, is in partnership with environmental non-profit Reverb and is made possible via a temporary onsite “solar farm” supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions.

It’s just one of the many ambitious initiatives to come out of the Music Decarbonization Project, a campaign that Eilish both helped launch and fund. The project also falls in line with Reverb’s campaign to advance their climate solutions to directly eliminate carbon emissions created by the music industry.

“This bold and revolutionary move will be a powerful example of an emerging clean energy solution that can help rapidly reduce the carbon emissions of live music,” the teams’ press release reads. “The goal at Lollapalooza is to further prove clean energy technology’s ability to provide power to large stages and drive the music industry toward a future that is less reliant on highly polluting diesel generators.”

Elisih previously partnered with Reverb for her 2022 “Happier Than Ever” world tour, where they set up Eco-Villages at her concert venues. Reverb has also worked on tours for Maroon 5 and Harry Styles, creating spaces where fans could fill up their reusable water bottles for free, register to vote, and learn about numerous environmental non-profits.

This will be the first time Eilish’s Music Decarbonization Project partners with Lollapalooza in an effort to cut back on live music’s greenhouse gas pollution, further encouraging a shift away from its employment of fossil fuels.

“We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry,” adds Adam Gardner of Reverb in a statement. “There are real climate solutions available right here, right now. By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”