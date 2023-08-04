Billie Eilish Dedicates ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to Euphoria’s Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish dedicated a passionate performance of hers and Labrnith’s “Never Felt So Alone” to the late Angus Cloud during her headlining set at Lollapalooza on Aug. 3.

The track is one of the more popular singles to have come out of the HBO drama series in which Cloud portrayed a drug dealer named Fez. The actor died on July 31 in Oakland, Calif. and the case remains an “active death investigation.”

Eilish took to the stage in Chicago to perform her hits in front of a crowd of thousands and in videos of her performance, fans could be heard yelping at the beginning notes of “Never Felt So Alone.”

She crooned through the track’s emotive lines, singing its outro — “Cause I never felt so alone, felt so alone / I could never be more alone than when I ain’t got you here” — with amplified affection. As the song closed, Eilish told the crowd: “RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody,” before continuing on with her performance.

Singer Dominic Fike, who portrayed “Elliot” in “Euphoria,” also addressed his co-star’s death on stage earlier this week and was nearly brought to tears by the remembrance. He said, “I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, ‘No, do the show, have fun.'”

Elsewhere, Zendaya, who also worked alongside Cloud on “Euphoria,” remembered the actor for the “boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us.”

A fan-favorite cast member, Cloud starred in “Euphoria” alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and many more. Discovered by the show’s casting department while working in a restaurant in New York, “Euphoria” marked the start of Cloud’s acting career, which continued with the 2021 feature “North Hollywood” and the upcoming Alex Wolff-led drama “The Line.”