Big Machine Records Founder Scott Borchetta Injured in Car Accident

Scott Borchetta — founder of Big Machine Label Group, the company that originally signed Taylor Swift — was involved in an accident Sunday while racing in the Trans Am Series. According to a statement from the label, he was taken to the hostpital for examination and is currently in stable condition. His wife, Sandy Spika Borchetta, who is also an executive VP at the company, and other family members are with him.

“We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time,” the announcement concludes.

Borchetta had to be extracted from his car after it went off course in the high-braking Turn 1 of the 12-turn course, according to a report on the TobyChristie.com website. Shortly after the accident, the Trans Am broadcast team reported, “I can tell you [Scott] is okay. He is conscious, and he’s been talking to his team, but he is on his way to the hospital. It was a big hit, but I am glad to say he is now in good care and being taken to the hospital.”

Borchetta owns Big Machine Racing, a NASCAR Xfinity team, which, according to its website, has hosted several top 5 and top 10 finishes for its drivers since launching in 2021.

Big Machine was founded in 2005 and a year later released Taylor Swift’s first album. While the label’s current roster includes Carly Pearce, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young and it has seen successes with Florida Georgia line and other acts, Swift was in many ways the company’s franchise artist until she completed her contract with 2017’s “Reputation” and signed a new deal with Republic Records.

Borchetta was at the center of the controversy surrounding the $300 million sale of the company — and Swift’s masters — to Ithaca Holdings in 2019; Swift said Borchetta would not offer her an acceptable deal for her masters, and responded by re-recording her Big Machine albums, of which she has completed two.