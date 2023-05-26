Big Freedia to Release ‘Central City,’ Her First Album in Nine Years

New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia has announced a new album — her first full-length effort since 2014’s “Just Be Free” — “Central City” will arrive on June 23. The set includes features from Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Kelly Price, Sonyae and more.

Previously released singles “Central City Freestyle” and “$100 Bill,” featuring Ciara, appear as part of the 16-song tracklist while the album’s third single, a booming club track titled “Bigfoot,” was released today.

“Call me Bigfoot stepping on these bitches necks,” Freedia’s inimitable vocals proclaim as the jolting basslines of “Bigfoot” guide her delivery. “I got a big foot but I’m getting bigger checks/They don’t see what’s coming next.”

In a statement, Big Freedia describes the single as “a powerful anthem of empowerment and motivation.”

Speaking on the new album, and her place in the evolution of bounce music, Big Freedia said: “Bounce has been through many iterations—from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce—but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.”

“Central City” Tracklist:

1. Central City Freestyle

2. Big Time ft. Kamaiyah

3. Throw It Back

4. Motivate Ya ft. Kelly Price

5. Pop That

6. Bigfoot

7. El Niño ft. Lil Wayne & Boyfriend

8. $100 Bill ft. Ciara

9. Pepto Interlude

10. Booty Like A Drummer

11. You Already Know ft. Sonyae

12. Bitch You Want ft. Faith Evans

13. Life Lessons

14. NOLA Babies

15. Gin In My System

16. Voodoo Magic ft. The Soul Rebels