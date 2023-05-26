Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner During Paris Show: ‘Scream So She Can Feel Your Love’

Beyoncé paused her Renaissance tour stop in Paris on Friday to honor Tina Turner, an artist she has routinely referred to as her greatest influence, in the wake of the singer’s death earlier this week.

“I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner,” Beyoncé told the crowd at the Stade de France. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Beyoncé was heavily inspired by Turner’s artistry and authenticity. As Beyoncé said during her 2005 tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Center Awards, “Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life — that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s firstborn, Blue Ivy also stood beside her mother on stage in Paris dressed in a metallic jumpsuit that matched the squad of dancers. The 11-year-old served a few moves of her own during Beyoncé’s performance of “My Power,” while the crowd responded rapturously.

Blue previously performed with her mother for a performance of “Crazy in Love” during her show in Dubai earlier this year, where she once again nailed the choreography… and who could forget the first time Blue joined her mom on stage for her pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV MTV Video Music Awards.

The Parisian show also welcomed an A-list roster of concert-goers including Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams. Beyoncé’s next shows will take place in London, England on May 29 through June 4.