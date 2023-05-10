Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: The Full Setlist From Opening Night (Updating)

It’s time. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour — her first jaunt in nearly five years — has officially kicked off at Stockholm’s Friends Arena where she’s set to perform for nearly three hours at the Swedish capital.

The stadium trek will continue across Europe through June before coming to North America and will run for at least 40 dates, mainly in stadiums. Club Renaissance will make stops at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (July 29) and at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Sept. 2) amid stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, Phoenix and Miami.

A full slate of merchandise options was made available before the Stockholm show including black, gray and white t-shirts and hoodies. There was one customized “Opening Night” design with the city and date.

Beyoncé performed her first full concert in four years in January at the new Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. It was an elaborate and highly theatrical performance — for which sources say she was paid some $24 million — with an all-female orchestra, a battery of dancers, a small lake, fireworks, a 50-foot hydraulic platform, three costume changes for the singer and a guest appearance from her and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy, but no songs at all from “Renaissance.”

Her last official tour was the “On the Run II” tour with Jay in 2018, which was tied to their joint album, “Everything Is Love,” by the duo billed as the Carters. Her last solo trek was behind her previous solo album, “Lemonade,” in 2016, the same year she headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

See the full setlist for opening night of the Renaissance tour below (updating live).

“Dangerously In Love”

“Flaws And All”

“1+1” / “I’d Rather Go Blind” / “I’m Going Down”

“I Care”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar” / “Sweet Dreams”

“Lift Off”

“7/11”