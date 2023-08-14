Beyoncé Reinstates Lizzo’s Name in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Amid Lawsuit Controversy

Beyoncé name-dropped Lizzo in her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” on Monday night amid a lawsuit filed against the “About Damn Time” singer by her former dancers.

“Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” Beyoncé said on stage at her Renaissance concert in Atlanta.

During her show in Foxborough, Mass., on Aug. 1, Beyoncé appeared to omit Lizzo’s name in her usual shoutout of iconic performers in “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” after sexual harassment and weight-shaming allegations against Lizzo surfaced online.

A trio of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer earlier this month, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. In addition to Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), the suit names her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team, as defendants.

The dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — have alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment, among other charges. Davis and Williams were fired, while Rodriguez resigned.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the complaint reads.

Lizzo issued a response to the allegations on Aug. 3, which she posted to Instagram.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo shared in a statement. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

She added, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”