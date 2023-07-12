Hayley Williams Covers Beyoncé During Paramore’s Houston Tour Stop

Paramore’s Hayley Williams took a break from the band’s usual set list to channel her inner Sasha Fierce, covering Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” in the Texas-bred singer’s hometown of Houston on July 11.

Most of the song was performed by Williams in a capella while the rest of the band took a back seat. In fan-captured videos, Williams’ silhouette stands out as she’s surrounded by dim red lighting. She can be heard belting out the bridge: “It is so simple a feeling, but it’s everything / No matter who you love, it is so simple a feeling, but it’s everything.”

The song is somewhat of a deep cut from Beyoncé’s fourth studio album, 2011’s “4,” which featured mega-hits like “Who Run the World (Girls),” “Count Down,” “Love on Top” and “Dance for You.” “I Miss You” was penned by Frank Ocean and marked his and Beyoncé’s first collaboration together as artists. They again joined forces on the song “Superpower” from her self-titled album and Ocean’s “Pink & White,” from his album “Blond.” Like Williams, Ocean has performed his own rendition of the song during his rare live performances.

After wrapping up the cover, Williams transitioned into “Crystal Clear” from her debut solo studio album “Petals for Armor.”

The Tuesday night concert in Houston was part of Paramore’s ongoing “This Is Why” tour which followed the 2023 release of the band’s long-awaited album “This Is Why,” a sort-of reunion for the band after a six-year stretch of solo work.

Last month, Williams brought rapper Lil Uzi Vert out on stage, with whom she shared a chorus of “Misery Business.” The band will also be joining Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” for its U.K. and European leg in 2024, and also appear in Swift’s latest release “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”