Beyoncé Pays D.C. Metro $100,000 to Keep Trains Running After Bad Weather Delays Concert

Beyoncé ensured her fans were able to get home safe after attendees of her Aug. 6 show in Washington, D.C.’s FedEx Field were forced to shelter in place due to heavy rain and lightning. The Grammy award-winning singer, who has been on tour since May in support of her “Renaissance” album, paid $100,000 to keep train stations running for an extra hour after her show got a late start as a result of the stormy weather.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a press release. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

After the rain started pouring (and just an hour or so before the show was set to begin) fans were advised by the Twitter account for FedEx Field to shelter in place for their safety: “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order,” they wrote. “Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

Fan-captured videos of the chaotic scene circulated online and showed fans standing in hallways and ramps inside the stadium. Beyoncé was eventually able to hit the stage later that night and performed the second of two concerts at FedEx Field. The tour will make its final stop on Sept. 27 at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.