Beyoncé Cancels Pittsburgh ‘Renaissance’ Show Due to Production and Scheduling Issues, Fans Scramble to Find Replacement Tickets

Beyoncé will no longer be visiting Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, which was set to host her massive “Renaissance” tour next month.

The stadium confirmed the news via social media on Wednesday, revealing that the show had been canceled “due to production logistics and scheduling issues.” Two additional stops in Seattle and Kansas City have been postponed, with Seattle’s delay being just one day after the original date and the Kansas show shifted from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

Both venues cited the same scheduling and production issues for the move.

Fans have rallied online to discuss the canceled Pittsburgh date, many expressing their frustrations with how the last-minute announcement left them with the very limited option of finding replacement tickets on costly resale sites.

Pittsburgh concert-goers can try to attend dates in Philadelphia or East Rutherford, though both shows have either sold out or have a small batch of tickets left. Refunds for the Pittsburgh show will be automatically issued at the point of purchase.

Variety has reached out to Beyoncé’s representatives and Acrisure Stadium for additional information.

The “Renaissance” world tour started earlier this May in Stockholm, Sweden and visited stadiums and arenas across Europe through the end of June. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin on July 8 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and will now end in Kansas City, instead of New Orleans, due to the schedule shift.