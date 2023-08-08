Music Industry Moves: Belinda Signs to Warner Music Latina

Belinda has inked a deal with Warner Music to commence a new phase of the Mexican pop artist and actress’ long career.

Belinda touts business endeavors in television, fashion and music, having first been introduced to the world as a child actress in some of Mexico’s most popular soap operas including “Amigos x Siempre.” As a young adult, Belinda appeared in numerous other films, including the Disney Channel original movie “The Cheetah Girls 2.”

Her most recognizable hits include “Dopamina,” “Luz sin Gravedad,” “Egoísta,” “Bella Traición,” and “En la Obscuridad,” all of which are featured across the four studio albums she’s released. Belinda has also collaborated with a wide range of artists including Pitbull, Los Ángeles Azules and Steve Aoki. She’s been nominated for a Latin Grammy in the song of the year and best female pop vocal album categories.

“We are honored to welcome Belinda, one of the most important artists in Latin pop music, to our WML family,” said Alejandro Duque, president of Warner Music Latina. “Her undeniable talent, versatility, and dedication to her art make her a unique and exceptional artist. We are excited to accompany her on this new stage of her career, confident that together, we will reach new horizons and make history in her return to music.”

+ Kacie Anderson has been appointed the new senior director of brand partnerships at Epic Records. Anderson joins the team from IGA, where she was formerly the strategic brand partnerships manager for the hip-hop and R&B divisions.

Anderson is based in Los Angeles and will report to John Kirkpatrick, Epic Records’ senior VP of marketing. In her new post, Anderson will work on brand alignment and commercial endorsement opportunities for emerging and established music artists. Anderson’s experience in brokering brand partnerships has secured prime opportunities for Ari Lennox, Dreamville, Culture Kings, Reebok, Footlocker and TDE.

+ Alexander Vazelakis, formerly VP of A&R for Ultra Records, has been named head of A&R for the label. He will work out of Los Angeles and report to David Waxman, president of the electronic dance-focused label.

Added Waxman, “Alex has a keen ear for talent and extensive industry expertise. We are excited to have him leading the A&R team in this new chapter of his career at Ultra and look forward to the contributions he will make to further elevate the artistry and success of our roster.”

Vazelakis previously spent nearly a decade with Ultra Records scouting and working with such artists as Sofi Tukker, Icona Pop, Steve Aoki, Anabel Englund and DVBBS. Since 2022, he has served as VP of A&R at both Helix Records and Ultra Publishing, where he signed a diverse range of talent and assembled some of Helix’s biggest collaborations such as Jamie Jones and Channel Tres’ “Got Time for Me”, San Holo and Aurora’s “Bring Back The Color” and Snakehips and Lucky Daye’s “Solitude”.

+ Hustle&Co. has brought on publicist Nathalie Rubin to the team as an account supervisor. Rubin will report to Jenn DeMartino Callister, Hustle&Co.’s founder and CEO.

She will work to drive strategic press campaigns for clients across music, entertainment, live events, consumer tech and social impact including Vibee, Serato and Influence Media Partners, among many others.

Before joining Hustle, Rubin served as publicity manager at Elektra Entertainment, executing multi-tiered press campaigns for recording artists signed to Elektra Records, Fueled by Ramen, and DTA Records within the label group. She was also an account executive in the music department at ID Public Relations, with a roster of clients that included John Legend, Perry Farrell, Vince Staples, Olivia Rodrigo, Charlie Puth, Jewel, Natasha Bedingfield, Ziwe, and Universal Music Group, among others.

+ Normani has signed a co-management deal with Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat through Creed’s newly-launched Good World Management and Asrat’s Q10. Normani was previously managed by Brandon Silverstein, who recently signed Myke Towers to a new deal with his company S10.

News of Normani’s new management venture was first reported by Rolling Stone, where the following quote from her new representatives was provided: “With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership. She wishes Silverstein all the best.”

Normani has been teasing the release of her debut album since she first launched her solo career after the disbandment of Fifth Harmony in 2018. She’s had success with multiple singles including “Fair” last year, “Wild Side” with Cardi B, and “Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion.

+ Avex USA has signed Ambezza, the German hip-hop producer behind Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” and Drake and Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls.”

Ambezza, who was named a Variety Hitmaker in 2020, is a Grammy-nominated whose catalog includes hits with Young Thug, Baby Keem, Iann Dior, Marshmello, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Gunna, Trippie Redd, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez, among many others. In 2022, Ambezza launched his publishing and production company Ivory Sound, with inaugural singing Louis Yung (Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Reezy) (in partnership with Coup D’Etat Music).

Ambezza is managed by Matt Geffen and Jamil Davis of the Revels Group and represented by Andrew Orcutt of Orcutt Legal. Ambezza has already begun working on new music out of Avex’s West Hollywood studio Avex House, according to a press release

Said Ambezza, “Avex is a unique company with a global footprint, driven team, and distinctive creative reach. I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter of my career alongside Lou, Naoki and the entire Avex team.”

Avex USA Publishing also represents writers J. Que(Joji’s “Die For You”), Will Jay (Royal & the Serpent’s “overwhelmed”), Xansei(XG’s “SHOOTING STAR”). Through its joint venture with Brandon Silverstein Publishing, Avex also represents Justin Bieber’s close collaborator and Grammy-nominated producer Harv, Variety Hitmaker Jasper Harris and more.

+ Max Frost, an Austin-born and Nashville-based singer, has signed a new deal with Nettwerk and simultaneously announces a new single titled “Creep Back.”

Frost first signed to Atlantic Records off the success of his song “White Lies” and popular track “Adderall.” He’s toured with Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots, and AWOLNATION. He’s managed by Have Fun Management (Ron Shapiro, Joe Hegleman) and is represented by IAG (Marsha Vlasic, Craig Bruck).