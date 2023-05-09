Becky G Is Heading Out on First-Ever Headlining Tour, ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Becky G is bringing Casa Gom3z to venues across the United States for her first-ever headlining tour dubbed the “Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour.” The singer revealed the news to Variety on Tuesday, also adding that her fans can expect a “very, versatile setlist.”

“[The] ‘Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour’ is about inviting people into an intimate experience with me. My intention is for it to be a place where we can sing, dance, laugh, and cry, all in the comfort of our shared space,” she tells Variety. “I’ve never headlined my own tour before, so I really want it to feel personal and connect with my fans in that way, because we’ll build nuestra casa [our home] in every city, together.”

Becky will hit the road this September with stops in cities including Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando and San Antonio. The 16-date trek officially wraps on Oct. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets and VIP packages for the tour go on sale starting May 12 at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning today (also at 10 a.m. local time). For more information visit www.iambeckyg.com.

After years of anticipation — she’s made countless key appearances at music festivals, award shows and appeared as a guest act on tours with Katy Perry and Demi Lovato — Becky announces her first headlining tour while simultaneously prepping for the release of her regional Mexican and Mexican pop-infused album later this year.

“My hope is to have a very versatile set list, that takes my fans through the journey of self-discovery that I’ve gone through in the past few years,” she says. “Fans can expect to hear fan favorites — which I’m forever thankful for as they’ve all changed my life and allowed me to continue doing what I love, along with the songs that mean the most to me, all the way up to my most recent releases and as always — some surprises along the way!”

In April, Becky made her Coachella mainstage solo debut and honored her biggest influences in Mexican music by singing a medley of Selena Quintanilla’s hits. She was also joined by some of the genre’s top-charting artists including Fuerza Regida, Marca MP and Peso Pluma.

“I’ve always wanted to headline my own tour, and I truly feel there’s no better time than now,” she says. “I’m so proud of the journey I’ve taken and the work I’ve put in as an artist that’s gotten me here. Getting a chance to perform Coachella was such a major milestone in my career, and while I prepared for that show, I knew it was also the perfect time to develop a tour so I could bring this vision and experience to others.”

Becky G’s “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” Tour:

9/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/16 — New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

9/17 — Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

9/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

9/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/23 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood

9/27 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

9/28 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/1 — McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center

10/3 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/6 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/7 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/8 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair