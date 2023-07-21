The Barbie Soundtrack Is Finally Here — And It’s Available on Vinyl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 17-track “Barbie” soundtrack is finally here, featuring music by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and PinkPantheress. The vinyl version is now available on Amazon where it’s already a No. 1 bestseller.

The tracklist was announced late last month with two “TBDs,” which were later confirmed to be Eilish and Dua. It features a star-studded lineup of performers who, thus far, all seem to be performing Barbie-themed songs written specifically for the film. Artists include Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle and Fifty Fifty FIFTY feat. Kali. Gosling also joins the roster of soundtrack artists with an original song performed as his character, Ken.

Earlier this month, Eilish released a music video for her soundtrack single “What Was I Made For?” In the self-directed video, the pop star is seen dressed as a polished and pensive doll while she places a variety of Barbie outfits — replicas of her own looks throughout the years — onto a mini clothing hanger.

Dua was the first artist to share a taste of the “Barbie” soundtrack. Back in May, the English singer released “Dance the Night,” a slick disco-pop number alongside a playful and very pink music video featuring clips of the movie and a cameo from director Greta Gerwig.

See the album’s complete tracklist below: