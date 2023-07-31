Music Industry Moves: ‘Barbie’ Music Supervisor George Drakoulias Named Creative Director of Premier Music Group

Premier Music Group has recruited the music supervision services of George Drakoulias, the music supervisor behind the blockbuster “Barbie” soundtrack and score. The project featured original material from Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, among numerous others.

Drakoulias joins the firm’s leadership team as a partner and creative director, with plans to open Premier’s new offices in Los Angeles later this summer. In his new role, Drakoulias will expand Premier’s music supervision team and build new creative opportunities and partnerships for the company on the West Coast.

Added Drakoulias, “I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Premier Music team. [Randall Poster, Premier Music Group’s creative director] and I have been running around together, working on movies and record projects for forever. He has been the most exquisite guide into the world of music supervision. I’ve come to rely on the support of the Premier team, Meghan Currier, Winslow Bright, Milena Erke, and Ian Herbert for years — since they were interns actually — and love and respect them all. Josh and I grew up together in the record business. Now finally a full-fledged member of the organization, I look forward to expanding Premier’s West Coast presence and working with my friends.”

The music strategy and supervision company will benefit from Drakoulias’ long and storied experience working on films and TV series including “Joker,” “White Noise,” “Super 8,” “The Batman,” “Marriage Story,” “Severance,” “Never Let Me Go,” “School of Rock,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Zoolander,” “Little Fockers,” “The Hangover series,” and dozens more.

His career in the music industry began under Rick Rubin’s wing at Def Jam Records, where he held executive A&R roles and worked with LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys, and (Def) American Recordings, where he signed and produced albums for the Black Crowes, the Jayhawks, and the Freewheelers. He has produced albums for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maria McKee, Primal Scream, Susan Tedeschi, and tracks for Wu-Tang Clan.

+ Giant Music has signed That Chick Angel (real name Angel Laketa Moore) to a new deal. The singer is responsible for the viral TikTok hit “One Margarita (Margarita Song),” which is set to receive a new remix and music video featuring Saucy Santana on Aug. 1.

The song started as a satirical response to a preacher’s slut-shaming sermon but it has since become a viral anthem of empowerment and owning your sexuality. The track was produced by Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Steve Terrell and has been streamed over 7 million times.

Angel is currently on tour with her husband TankDontTok for their “Is This Going To Cause an Argument” podcast.

+ Shelby Yoder (formerly the head of Nashville for Milk & Honey) has announced the launch of willo&co, a songwriter and producer management company.

According to a press release, Yoder plans to take a holistic and rounded approach to the songwriter and producer management and music business overall. She will aim to prioritize strategy and sustainability while building the brands of individual creatives.

“I believe in fair pay and fair ownership of intellectual properties, and I desire to be on the forefront of the progression of the Nashville music business,” Yoder said in a statement. “I believe that there is space for all genres and types of creators and look forward to expanding willo&co to be a multi-city collective of like-minded individuals in pursuit of this.”

At Milk & Honey, Yoder ran publishing for ventures and managed the day-to-day business for the entire Nashville territory, overseeing over 100 songwriters and producers. Prior to Milk & Honey, Yoder served as the director of professional membership and events at Nashville Songwriters Association International.

+ DRESSX, a fashion retailer in the metaverse, has entered a new partnership with Warner Music Latina artist Tiago PZK. DRESSX and Tiago are offering fans the chance to wear Tiago’s signature accessories and outfits — this includes two distinctive chains and glasses that are featured in the visuals for his single, “Asqueroso” — within the metaverse.

In addition to the accessories, fans can also purchase the editorial photo dressing of the Tiago PZK x Gerrit Jacob Full Fit, a collaboration with Berlin-based designer Gerrit Jacob.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tiago PZK and bring his iconic styles to the metaverse through the Asqueroso Collection. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in digital fashion, showcasing the endless possibilities of merging technology and creativity to create a truly immersive experience for fans. Working together with the Warner Music Group, we are excited to introduce our first joint project merging digital fashion and music, with many more to come,” said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, founders of DRESSX.