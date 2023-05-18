Bad Bunny Drops New Single ‘Where She Goes,’ Video Features Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, More

Bad Bunny enters his EDM era with the release of a new Jersey Club-inspired single titled “Where She Goes,” a cross-pollination of hip-hop, dembow and house beats with a star-studded music video to match. Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert make subtle appearances (blink and you’ll miss them) in the desert-themed music video along with Brazillian soccer player Ronaldinho.

The track reunites the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer with his long-time collaborators, and Variety Hitmakers, producer Mag and his engineer La Paciencia. Directed by STILLZ and produced by WeOwnTheCity, the track’s video was filmed on the sands of the California desert and starts with Bunny standing stoic over a mountaintop.

“Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat,” Bunny’s slurred vocals echo in the opening verse.

As the blood-pumping tempo of the track builds, an action-packed sequence of events unfolds. Bunny can be seen driving a car at full speed in one moment, while cameras cut to a squad of running horses the next, and as day turns to night, the ambiance changes to party-fueled madness. The video also includes cameos from a diverse set of models like Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, Sabrina Zada and Ysham Avdulahi.

The single is a new direction for Bunny who has been expanding his artistic repertoire as of late, most recently in the Hot 100-topping norteño-cumbia “un x100to,” a collaboration with Grupo Frontera. The Texas-based band joined Bunny during weekend two of his headlining appearance at Coachella.

It remains unclear whether the track will appear on any project since Bunny previously stated he would be taking a break: “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard in December. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a– off.”