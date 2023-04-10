Music Industry Moves: Bad Bunny and Noah Assad Launch Rimas Sports Agency With Starry Baseball Roster

Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad, his star client Bad Bunny, and Rimas exec Jonathan Miranda have jointly launched a sports management agency with a starting roster comprised of Major League Baseball players.

“We are thrilled to break into a new industry with the launch of Rimas Sports. In the music world we accomplished success by knowing how to develop talent, helping our clients reach their vision by catering to their unique needs,” said Assad in a statement. “This new venture is an expansion of that mission as we aim to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports.”

Miranda will serve as president of the newly-created Rimas Sports which offers services like agent management and public relations, performance and skills training, financial guidance, concierge, and logistics. As for the talent, it’s an All-Star affair with Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, a 14-time All-Star winner and an American League MVP honoree (1999), tapped as an ambassador.

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (Courtesy of Rimas Sports)

The current roster includes Santiago Espinal (Toronto Blue Jays), Yonathan Daza (Colorado Rockies), Wilmer Flores (San Francisco Giants), Livan Soto (Los Angeles Angels), Jordan Diaz (Oakland Athletics), as well as top prospects: Diego Cartaya (Los Angeles Dodgers), Ezequiel Tovar (Colorado Rockies), Ronny Mauricio (New York Mets), Marco Luciano (San Francisco Giants) and Wilmer Flores Jr. (Detroit Tigers).

“Our move into the world of sports is driven by our passion for developing and nurturing talent. We know what it takes to lead a promising star to the top; now, we are ready to offer the same best-in-class services and unique approach to clients in a new industry to help them achieve their goals,” added Miranda.

+ Nashville-born artist Morgxn has signed with Nettwerk Music Group and is gearing up to release “Beacon,” the first single off of his upcoming studio album on April 14. The new project is said to reference the indie-pop artist’s return to Nashville “and the feelings surrounding coming home and finding his voice after his father’s death, especially right now as a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community in Tenesse,” per the album’s announcement.

+ Multimedia Music has signed an eight-figure deal to acquire the catalog and income streams of Emmi-winning composer Trevor Morris. His music appears in feature films such as “London Has Fallen”, “Olympus Has Fallen”, “Brick Mansions” and “Immortals,” and the hit television series “Taken.”

Morris’ catalog comes to Multimedia Music as they close a round of acquisitions in STX Entertainment’s music library (“Bad Moms”, “The Gentlemen”, “Den of Thieves”), Atlantic Screen Music library and the catalogs of music income and copyrights from numerous composers.

Since launching in late 2021, Multimedia Music has deployed over $120 million on acquisitions that have included; James Newton Howard (“Hunger Games,” “Pretty Woman,” “Emily in Paris”), Tyler Bates (“John Wick,” “Guardians of Galaxy,” “Californication”), David Buckley (“Nobody,” “Greenland,” “Papillon,” “Jason Bourne”), Michael Corcoran (his deal covers music in “iCarly,” “Victorious”) and Sean Callery (“Homeland,” “24,” “Bones”). The company also recently received a $100 million investment uplift into its Multimedia Music fund.