Bad Bunny, Becky G and Daddy Yankee Top Nominees List for 2023 Latin American Music Awards

TelevisaUnivision has revealed the full list of nominees for the Latin American Music Awards with Bad Bunny leading the list at 11 nominations, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with nine each. The big show is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 20.

The awards show will also honor Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives and ranchera music champion Pepe Aguilar during the awards show’s eighth iteration and with a pre-ceremony special titled “Latin AMA’s: Legacy” on April 4 via UniMás. They will each sit down for an interview and perform remotely from their respective homes in Bogotá and Mexico City.

In the artist of the year category, Bad Bunny, Becky G and Yankee are all nominated along with Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Ivan Cornejo, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía. Meanwhile, rising acts Bizarrap, Blessd, Eden Muñoz, Grupo Frontera, Los Lara, Luis Figueroa, Luis R. Conriquez, Quevedo, Santa Fe Klan and Yahritza y Su Esencia are all up for new artist of the year.

Nominations for the Latin AMAs are based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours, and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (February 12, 2022, through February 4, 2023.) This year’s nominations highlight artists spanning all genres of Latin music within 26 categories including nine general categories, five regional Mexican, and four categories focused on pop, urban, and tropical each.

Mexican actor Galilea Montijo and Argentine-Puerto Rican actor Julián Gil will serve as the show’s main hosts. As per usual, fans can vote for their favorite artists on Univision.com/LatinAMAs through March 26.

The 2023 Latin AMAs will broadcast live on April 20 via UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión on April 20 at 7 p.m./ 6 p.m. CT.



