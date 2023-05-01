Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera Hit Top 10 With ‘Un x100to’; Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift Command Albums Chart

Not long after Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” became the first top-five regional Mexican hit on the songs chart, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny notch the second with the No. 5 entrance of “un x100to.”

Produced and composed by Latin music hitmakers Edgar Barrera and MAG, “un x100to” is the Texas-bred Grupo Frontera’s first Hot 100 top 10 hit and Bad Bunny’s ninth. The cumbia song logs over 28.6 million streams and 6.3 million airplay impressions while the corrido “Ella Baila Sola” rises to No. 4 — the highest peak in the genre’s history — after debuting at No. 17 and rising to No. 5 in the last tracking week. Both “unx100to” and “Ella Baila Sola” also lead Billboard’s international global songs chart with rising artist Peso Pluma clocking in a third collaboration, “La Bebe” with Yvng Lucas, in the top 10.

Morgan Wallen continues his winning streak for another week, topping both the album chart and the Hot 100 as his song “Last Night” returns to No. 1 with its parent album, “One Thing at a Time,” scoring 149,000 units.

“Las Night” dipped to No. 2 after SZA’s “Kill Bill” finally (though temporarily) filled the top spot after spending eight weeks at No. 2, getting the boost it needed following a remix with Doja Cat. Unchanged on the Hot 100 from last week is Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” which holds at No. 3, and Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ “ at No. 7.

With the release of “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” Taylor Swift dominates the Billboard 200 this week with three albums appearing in the top 10 of the albums chart. “The Long Pond Studio Sessions” was a vinyl-only Record Store Day exclusive and sold all 75,000 of the available copies to land at No. 3 for the week, while “Midnights,” is at No. 4, and “Folklore,” is at No. 10.

Other Billboard 200 highlights include BTS member Suga’s No. 2 debut of “D-Day” under the stage name Agust D and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Don’t Try This at Home” enters at No. 5 with 60,000 units as the rapper’s 14th top 10 album.

The remainder of the list is filled out by SZA’s “SOS” at No. 6 (59,000 units), Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 7 (48,000 units), Luke Combs’ “Gettin’ Old” is at No. 8 (39,000 units) and Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” at No. 9.