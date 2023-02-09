AXS TV to Launch Hard Rock Series ‘Power Hour’ With Matt Pinfield, Josh Bernstein and Caity Babs

AXS TV is launching a new series called “Power Hour.” Hosted by MTV and radio vet Matt Pinfield, Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire) and Caity Babs (Sirius XM’s Octane), the show will include video clips and interviews with classic, hard rock and metal bands ranging from “Alice Cooper to Slipknot.” It’s set to premiere on Feb. 15.

“What’s exciting about this is it’s a place for people to find out what’s new in rock and metal,” Pinfield tells Variety.

The series, taped in Los Angeles, is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents whose roster of rock festivals includes Bourbon & Beyond, Aftershock, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival and Welcome to Rockville.

The inaugural season of “Power Hour” will feature 10 episodes featuring interviews with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Halestorm, Anthrax and Godsmack. In addition to weekly video countdowns, every episode of “Power Hour” will invite viewers to get in on the action and choose the top five videos in the world. The week’s leading vote-getters will then be featured in a special spotlight during each show.

“These artists are making incredible videos,” says Bernstein, noting thatm without a show like MTV’s “Headbangers Ball” to promote videos, they started to lose “currency.”

Adds Bernstein: “There is so much value in the video. Now, there is somewhere to give it a home.”

Pinfield concurs. “Thanks to AXS TV and Danny Winner Presents, there is finally a destination to see all the hottest new rock videos every week on ‘Power Hour.’ There hasn’t been a destination on TV like this for fans of rock music in a long time.”

“Power Hour is tailor-made for AXS TV viewers, giving them all the latest information on the artists they love and the music that moves them,” said Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s VP of programming. “This is the first time AXS TV is airing a true rock news magazine, and we could not think of anyone better to lead it than Matt, Josh and Caity. They each have a deep passion for music and unparalleled knowledge that spans across a wide range of eras. We are excited to have them onboard and the DWP team, and we cannot wait to debut this new genre for our audience — creating the ultimate destination where they can come and keep current with all of their favorite bands right here in one place.”

“Rock is such an important genre in the music industry and has been largely ignored by mainstream TV. A weekly show that focuses specifically within the realm of rock is long overdue and we are thrilled to be on the frontline with AXS TV in bringing it to the airwaves,” adds Chamie McCurry, CMO at Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our hosts’ passion for music, combined with decades of experience covering the genre, promise to deliver a one-two punch covering all things in the week of rock!”