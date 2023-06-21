Ava Max Struck by Concertgoer on Stage During Los Angeles Show: ‘He Slapped Me So Hard’

Just one day after Bebe Rexha was attacked on stage by a concert-goer, pop singer Ava Max suffered a similar experience during her Los Angeles show on June 20.

The 29-year-old singer was performing at the Fonda in Hollywood when a man jumped on stage and extended his arm to touch her. In fan-captured videos, and according to comments from people who attended the show, security fought to block the man from Max but his hand managed to strike her in the face.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” the singer tweeted early Wednesday morning, adding two angry emojis. “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Max powered through and finished the last few seconds of her performance before exiting the room. Many concert attendees state that Max still continued with her post-show meet and greets, but it remains unclear whether she received medical attention or if the team pursued legal action. At the time of this article’s publication, a representative for Max did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment.

The incident has added fuel to a much wider conversation regarding concert etiquette following Rexha’s show over the weekend where a man launched a cell phone at the singer, leaving her with a black eye and stitches. Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged for the crime which he allegedly committed “because it would be funny,” he was quoted saying by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Max is on her first-ever headlining United States tour in support of her “Diamonds & Dancefloors” album, which featured songs such as “Maybe You’re the Problem,” “Weapons,” and “Dancing’s Done.” She’s slated to hit the Fillmore in San Francisco on June 22 and has five more dates on the docket.