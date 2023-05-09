Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons to Headline Austin City Limits Festival

The Austin City Limits Music Festival returns in 2023 with a lineup featuring headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (Weekend One only), the Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette and the 1975 (Weekend Two only), along with Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars and many more.

The nine-stage, two-weekend event will take place October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023, at Zilker Park. 3-Day Tickets for both weekends will go on sale today at 12pm CT at http://www.aclfestival.com.

The festival also proudly announced: “No surprises at checkout – all fees and shipping costs are included upfront.” It also noted that 2023’s roster features 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, “allies and icons,” as well as multiple Latin artists, including Ivan Cornejo, Kevin Kaarl, Eddie Zuko, and more. Weekend one will be broadcast on Hulu.

3-Day General Admission Tickets, 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day VIP and Platinum Tickets and Hotel Packages will go on sale today at 12pm CT at http://www.aclfestival.com, with all fees and shipping costs included upfront. Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down. 1-Day General Admission Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date. Music fans ages 8 and under will be admitted free of charge. Austin Kiddie Limits programming information will be announced soon. A full list of GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum amenities can be found on the festival’s website.

