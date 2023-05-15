ASCAP Expo Returns With In-Person Event Featuring Top Songwriters, Producers

The ASCAP Experience will be hitting the Avalon in Los Angeles on June 21 for its first in-person iteration since 2019 to celebrate, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers.

The informational event will host an impressive lineup of chart-topping creators such as Sarah Hudson (Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello) and Leon Thomas III (Ariana Grande, Rick Ross), rapper and producer Hitmaka (Big Sean, Nicki Minaj), singer-songwriter and producer Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini), songwriter and producer Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes), producer Neff-U (Justin Bieber, Sia) and more to be announced.

Formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO, the 2023 ASCAP Experience boasts a stacked schedule of curated motivational and informative panels about songwriting and music-making. This year’s panels are “The Hitmakers,” “Social Listening: Building a Music Career in the Social Media Age,” “Get Heard: Live Song Feedback,” “Writers Jam,” and “Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop,” a special conversation with some of the genre’s most influential contributors.

Previous speakers at the conference have included Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Questlove, St. Vincent, King Princess, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino and many more.

Tickets for the 2023 ASCAP Experience are available for ASCAP members at $35 in advance or $50 for the day of the event. Unaffiliated songwriters and composers who would like to attend should first join ASCAP at http://www.ascap.com/join (eligible songwriters can join ASCAP for free). More information and registration for the event is available at http://www.ascapexperience.com.