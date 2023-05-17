Walk the Moon, Moby, Andy Grammer and 150 More Artists Join New York Songwriting Event Anti Social Camp (EXCLUSIVE)

Andy Grammer, Walk the Moon, Moby, Mike Shinoda and Grace VanderWaal are among 150 artists and songwriters participating in New York City’s Anti Social Camp, taking place June 12-17.

The biggest songwriting camp in the world, Anti Social Camp is free of charge and will feature 100 recording sessions, as well as a calendar of shows and parties.

The goal is for artists, songwriters and producers to gather and create hit songs in a limited timeframe. Select songs will be curated for the inaugural Anti Social Camp compilation album, which will be distributed exclusively through music company Amuse.

“When most people think of songwriting camps in today’s music industry, they think of major labels sending 10 writers to a castle in the south of France. Anti Social Camp is the first front-facing global festival with 150 creators to celebrate the art of collaboration,” reads the announcement, which calls the event “the SWSW for songwriters.”

X Ambassadors, Cautious Clay, MICHELLE, Kota The Friend, Tenille Arts, Alex Tumay, Thutmose and Wolftyla will also participate, alongside Marian Hill, Ant Saunders, CID, Pom Pom Squad, Zach Hood, Fresco Trey, AJ Mitchell, Poutyface, Calabasas, Two Feet, Nombe, Tim Atlas, Chandler Leighton, Heather Sommer, AJ Smith, New Rules, Sky Katz and hit songwriters Sam Hollander (Panic! At The Disco) and Swagg (H.E.R.).

Previous Anti Social Camp attendees include Nile Rodgers, JP Saxe, Rostam of Vampire Weekend, Rob Thomas, Madison McFerrin and Linda Perry.

“This generation knows that the magic happens when great artists, songwriters and producers work together to make iconic records,” said Danny Ross, founder of Anti Social Camp. “From Lou Reed to Jay-Z, New York continues to be a breeding ground for global movements in music. Anti Social Camp is a vehicle to remind the music industry of New York’s legacy, and the significant pool of talent here ready to change the game.”

Added Walk the Moon frontman Nicholas Petricca: “Walk the Moon has always experienced New York as a thrilling place — since all the way back when we’d play legendary little clubs like Pianos and Arlene’s Grocery. So naturally I’m thrilled to come back through the city on a creative expedition to make some magic again with Anti Social Camp.”

The full itinerary for Anti Social Camp 2023 has yet to be announced.



