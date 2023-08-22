Anitta, Sofia Carson Added to Global Citizen Festival Lineup

Brazilian singer Anitta, DJ D-Nice and singer-actor Sofia Carson have been added to the lineup for this year’s Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Sept. 23.

The trio of talent joins festival headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Megan Thee Stallion, while Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also set to perform. Additional celebrities set to participate in this year’s campaign, which is focused on addressing the systemic issues perpetuating extreme poverty, include Busy Philipps, Bill Nye, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher and Sophia Bush, among a long list of others.

José Ramos-Horta, president of Timor-Leste, Governor Helder Barbalho and Puyr Tembé, the state secretary for indigenous people from the Brazilian state of Pará, will also address the event. Advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, and Wangari Kuria, are also set to make an appearance.

As always, tickets to the show on the Great Lawn are free but require joining the international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s campaign to raise awareness about hunger, poverty, climate change and inequities facing women around the world, among pressing related concerns.

In specific, the organization is focused on persuading the UK government and Labor Opposition to release a time-bound plan for delivering on the £11.6 billion ($14 billion) in climate financing, the same amount pledged at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

They are also hoping to apply pressure on the Canadian government to continue championing women and girls by pledging to fund health services through United Nations Population Fund. Additionally, they are attempting to persuade the government of Australia to rejoin the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and equip smallholder farmers across the Pacific and the world to combat the global food crisis.

“Extreme poverty, hunger and food insecurity threaten lives and health. The call for action is crystal clear: We need to increase investments in climate-robust, small-scale food production. Growth in agriculture is the most efficient way to create jobs, fight poverty and combat hunger. The Global Citizen Festival is important to mobilize more people and more investments in reaching the world’s Common Goals – our Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ms. Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian minister of international development.