It’s Official: Anitta Is a Republic Recording Artist

Less than a month after parting ways with Warner Music, Brazilian superstar singer Anitta has signed with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the companies officially announced today. Variety broke the news of the deal last week. (Photo IDs below.)

About the signing, Anitta shared, “After being in this business for many years, I wanted to find partners that work like a family. After meeting with Monte, Wendy, their team at Republic, and Jesus Lopez I was blown away. Their passion, innovation, creativity and vision is incredible. I not only felt so connected to them as an artist, but also on a human level. I knew immediately, I was home.”

S10 Entertainment Founder and CEO Brandon Silverstein and Manager to Anitta said, “Monte, Wendy, Jesus and the entire Republic, UMLE and worldwide UMG team had such an immediate and strong bond with Anitta, it was clear they understood her vision and wanted to help her execute on a global scale. I look forward to the future and can’t wait for Anitta’s next chapter.”

Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein added, “We’ve all admired Anitta from afar for a long time. She has catalyzed the explosion of Latin music as one of its most important artists. She’s kept Brazil close to her heart at all times and given her country an incredible voice in the global arena. What she’s doing now musically is nothing short of mind-blowing, and we can’t wait to release it.”

Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula Chairman & CEO Jesús López said, “Everyone in this team led by Anitta, with S10, Republic and UMLE, have a clear goal: to write a new successful chapter of Latin music worldwide. Anitta has all the artistic and human qualities to be the most successful Brazilian artist in the world. We feel very grateful for this opportunity, thank you Anitta for placing your trust in us”

