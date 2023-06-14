Anitta Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Brandon Silverstein

Anitta is no longer in business with her longtime manager Brandon Silverstein, Variety can confirm. The founder/CEO of S10 Entertainment helped foster the multi-lingual singer’s breakout career in the United States.

“Working with Brandon the past few years was a great journey,” Anitta said in a statement. “He will always be someone special to me.” Silverstein declined requests for comment.

Details on Anitta’s new management were not confirmed at the time of this article’s publication but the shift comes just as the Brazillian star has changed labels: Anitta signed a new deal with Universal’s Republic Records in late April, just weeks after her highly-publicized split from Warner Music.

The singer cut ties with Warner after 11 years at the company and a big effort by the company’s Warner Records label to launch the singer’s career in the U.S. with her multi-genre latest album “Versions of Me,” released just over a year ago.

“After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways,” read a statement from the label and artist. “Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future.”

Shortly before her split from Warner, Anitta had been vocal about her displeasure with the company’s performance and lack of attention. She took to social media, often claiming the label had left her with no choice, by posting various notes about their faulty communication.

While she wasn’t specific about said shortcomings, Anitta hinted that she felt pressured to include featured artists to better her chances at a hit song.

Despite delivering an impressive performance at last year’s Coachella festival, an international hit with the song “Envolver” (which has amassed more than 500 million streams on Spotify), plus collaborations on the album with hitmakers like Max Martin, Ryan Tedder and Stargate — not to mention features from Saweetie, Missy Elliott, Khalid and Maluma — the album was not a huge hit in the U.S.

In her native Brazil, Anitta is in a league of her own, carrying a social media following of 84 million between Instagram and Twitter.