Anitta Joins Forces With Former Rosalía and J Balvin Manager Rebeca León

Rebeca León has been tapped as Anitta’s new manager, sources can confirm to Variety. León is the CEO and founder of Lionfish Entertainment, an artist management and production company operating in the music, film, TV, and digital businesses. Representatives for Republic Records, Anitta’s new label, and León did not respond to requests for comment.

Anitta was formerly managed by Brandon Silverstein, the founder/CEO of S10 Entertainment, who helped build the multi-lingual singer’s career in the United States.

Just a few months ago, Léon amicably parted ways with her longtime client Rosalía, with whom she started a partnership in 2018. As a manager, she’s worked with numerous renowned Latin acts, including overseeing the fruitful career of Colombian superstar Juanes, and the emergence of J Balvin (they amicably split in 2019). Before Lionfish, León led Latin operations as senior VP for AEG/Goldenvoice.

This shift in Anitta’s team comes as she’s also switched labels: Variety broke the news that Anitta had signed a new deal with Universal’s Republic Records in late April, just weeks after her highly-publicized split from Warner Music. The Brazillian star cut ties with Warner after 11 years at the company and a big effort by the company’s Warner Records label to launch the singer’s career in the U.S. with her multi-genre latest album “Versions of Me,” released just over a year ago.

“After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways,” read a statement from the label and artist. “Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future.”

Anitta recently announced the incoming release of her first Republic Records single titled “Funk Rave.” She’s also said to be releasing a new project, a “Brazillian album of English and Spanish,” that pays homage to the early beginnings of Brazillian music.

“I think Brazillian funk is opening its room right now and I want to show more about where this was born and it’s my culture, my community, my place so I feel happy to have this in hands with Republic,” Anitta told Variety.