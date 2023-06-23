Anitta Throws a Joyful ‘Funk Rave’ in Video for ‘Intentionally International’ New Single

Anitta has dropped a dance-heavy music video for her new buzzy single called “Funk Rave.” The Brazillian funk track is her first release under Republic Records, in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

“All the music I’ve been making for the past year is music I’m so proud of,” Anitta shared in a statement. “It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and raised doing. It’s home to me. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and leading with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”

The singer shared a few lines of the song during a performance at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Finals in Istanbul and comes after months of teasers regarding the Brazilian pop star’s anticipated follow-up album to her 2022 breakthrough “Versions of Me.” During an interview with Variety, Anitta revealed that the record will be entirely Brazilian funk, in honor of her culture and most authentic self.

“I think Brazillian funk is opening its room right now and I want to show more about where this was born and it’s my culture, my community, my place so I feel happy to have this in hands with Republic,” she said. Plus, in a new cover story on Anitta for Harper’s Bazaar, it was confirmed that a Sam Smith collaboration was in the works. The outlet described the upcoming track as a “lusty duet” between the pair.

In April, after posting a series of angry Instagram and Twitter posts about her contract, Anitta and her old U.S. label, Warner, cut ties. She announced that she had signed with Universal’s Republic Records just a couple of weeks after the split was revealed. Anitta also stopped working with her long-time manager Brandon Silverstein, and is now managed by Rosalía’s former rep, Rebeca León.